Stocks pare gains as consumer discretionary drops

Lackluster U.S. stock gains achieved earlier in the session fade as consumer discretionary stocks weigh on the market.
The S&P 500, up 0.1%, had risen as much as 0.2% earlier; the Nasdaq's 0.2% gain and the Dow's 0.4% increase earlier vanish to flat.
Still, the S&P is within ~1% of its record intraday high of 3,027.98
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down almost 2 basis points to 1.749%.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.1%, Germany's DAX rose 0.3%, and the FTSE 100 finished the session up 0.7%.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, consumer discretionary (-0.6%) and industrials (-0.3%) lead the decliners down, while materials (+1.0%), health care (+0.7%), and energy (+0.7%) outperform the broader market.
Crude oil perked up 1.5% to $55.32 after President Trump announced a permanent cease-fire in north Syria.
The U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 97.60.
