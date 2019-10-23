Stocks pare gains as consumer discretionary drops

Lackluster U.S. stock gains achieved earlier in the session fade as consumer discretionary stocks weigh on the market.

The S&P 500, up 0.1% , had risen as much as 0.2% earlier; the Nasdaq's 0.2% gain and the Dow's 0.4% increase earlier vanish to flat.

Still, the S&P is within ~1% of its record intraday high of 3,027.98

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down almost 2 basis points to 1.749%.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.1% , Germany's DAX rose 0.3% , and the FTSE 100 finished the session up 0.7% .

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, consumer discretionary ( -0.6% ) and industrials ( -0.3% ) lead the decliners down, while materials ( +1.0% ), health care ( +0.7% ), and energy ( +0.7% ) outperform the broader market.

Crude oil perked up 1.5% to $55.32 after President Trump announced a permanent cease-fire in north Syria.