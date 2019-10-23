Abiomed up 5% in extended timeline for Abbott's head-to-head heart pump study

Abiomed (ABMD +4.7% ) perks up on average volume in apparent response to a longer-than-expected completion date, December 2021, for Abbott's (ABT +0.7% ) SHIELD II study comparing its HeartMate PHP catheter with any of Abiomed's Impella pumps for use in high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Abbott suspended clinical development of the device, acquired in the 2017 St. Jude Medical merger, in February 2017 on safety issues. In its recall notice, the company cited eight reports of pumps stopping during high-risk procedures to unblock blood vessels. St. Jude acquired the device via its $3.3B tie-up with Thoratec in late 2015.