Comcast Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.77B (+20.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cmcsa has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward.