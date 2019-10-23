American Airlines Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ET
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+23.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.93B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, aal has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.