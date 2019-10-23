Southwest Airlines Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)LUVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.65B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, luv has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.