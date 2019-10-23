Hershey Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.60 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hsy has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.