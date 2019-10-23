Eni starts gas, condensate output at Nigerian discovery

Eni (E +1% ) says it has started gas and condensate production at its Obiafu-41 discovery in Nigeria's Niger Delta, just three weeks after well completion.

The company says the discovery contains 28B cm of gas and 60M barrels of condensate, with the gas from the discovery to be largely channeled to the domestic market in order to feed the power sector.

Eni says the gas from the discovery will be processed at its Ob-Ob plant and then sent to the 500 MW Kwale Okpai power plant, which is Nigeria's first independent power plant.