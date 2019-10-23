Tractor Supply Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)TSCOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tsco has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward.