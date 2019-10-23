GNC Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETGNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)GNCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $510.05M (-12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, gnc has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.