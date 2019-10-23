Triton International Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.74M (-3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, trtn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.