TAL Education Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETTAL Education Group (TAL)TALBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $915.82M (+30.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tal has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
