Old Dominion Freight Line Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)ODFLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, odfl has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.