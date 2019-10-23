MSC Industrial Direct Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $837.97M (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, msm has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.