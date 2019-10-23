Brunswick Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $986.46M (-23.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, bc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.