Visteon Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETVisteon Corporation (VC)VCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-56.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $700.44M (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, vc has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.