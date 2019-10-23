Allegion Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)ALLEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $737.64M (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, alle has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.