Twitter Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $875.37M (+15.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TWTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 13 downward.

