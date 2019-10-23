Sonic Automotive Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)SAHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+32.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, sah has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.