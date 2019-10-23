Scorpio Bulkers soars on Q3 earnings beat, special STNG dividend

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT +13.8% ) surges to a 52-week high after beating expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, and declaring a one-time special stock dividend in tanker-owning sister company Scorpio Tankers (STNG +3.4% ).

SALT said during its earnings conference call that following a challenging start to the year for dry bulk, the weakness in rates experienced in this year's H1 was reversed during Q3, largely in connection with Chinese buyers being compelled to source agricultural commodities from Brazil and Argentina rather than the U.S.

SALT says Q3 time charter equivalent earnings for its Kamsarmax fleet averaged $13,149/day and has earned more than $14K/per day on average so far in Q4 for 50% of the days, and the Ultramax fleet earned $11,824/day in Q3 and has earned ~$13,450/day on average in Q4 for 39% of the days.