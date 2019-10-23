Deckers Outdoor Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.33 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $529.11M (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, deck has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.