Nokia Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is €0.05 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €5.59B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, nok has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.