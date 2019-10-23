T. Rowe Price Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)TROWBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.97 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, trow has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.