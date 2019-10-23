Pacer ETFs adds a bond offering to Trendpilot series

Pacer ETFs launches the Pacer Trendpilot U.S. Bond ETF (PTBD), its first bond ETF in the Trendpilot series.

Like the rest of the Trendpilot funds, PTBD will use a passive, trend-following strategy that will direct exposure between the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the S&P U.S. treasury Bond 7-10 Year Index based on the 100-day simple moving average of the fund's risk ratio.

Total expense ratio of 0.60%.

When the risk ratio (calculated by dividing the value of the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index by the value of the S&P U.S. Treasury Bond 7-10 Year Index) closes above the 100-day SMA for five consecutive business days, the fund will have 100% exposure to the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index.

If the risk ratio closes below the 100-day SMA for five straight business days, the fund will switch to an exposure of 50% of the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index and 50% of the S&P U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Index.

It will switch to 100% exposure to the S&P U.S. Treasury Bond 7-10 Year Index when the risk ratio's 100-day SMA closes lower than its value from five business days earlier.