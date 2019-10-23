AllianceBernstein Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $880.27M (+21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ab has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.