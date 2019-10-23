Alliance Data Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)ADSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.25 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (-25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ads has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.