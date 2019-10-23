First American Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETFirst American Financial Corporation (FAF)FAFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, faf has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.