Valley National Bancorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY)VLYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.99M (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, vly has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.