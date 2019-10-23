U.S. sues to shut California cap-and-trade deal with Quebec

The Trump administration says it has filed suit against California to shut down the state's carbon cap-and-trade agreement with Quebec, claiming the program violates a constitutional prohibition against states engaging in compacts with foreign powers.

The lawsuit argues that the emissions trading pact represents an attempt to pursue an independent foreign policy in greenhouse gas regulation.

The lawsuit, which follows Pres. Trump's attempt to end the state's ability to limit greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks, is criticized by California Gov. Newsom, who says the move is a politicized attack on climate policy and California in particular.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, OIH, ERX, BGR, ERY, FENY, DIG, FIF, IYE, DUG, CRAK, RYE, PXJ, FXN, DDG, NANR, FTXN, JHME