Amazon Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.49 (-21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.72B (+21.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMZN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 36 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 33 upward revisions and 2 downward.

