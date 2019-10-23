Equity Residential -2.6% amid comments on NY, CA rent control

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) drops 2.6% after management describes the "chilling effect" of rent control on development during its earnings conference call.

In New York, rent renewal increases are down 50 basis points as the result of a new rent law, they said.

Says 70% of the REIT's California portfolio is subject to new rent caps.

Sees rent control leading to lower apartment supply in cities.

EQR plans to acquire more apartments in Denver market, with the aim to boost Denver to account for 5% of net operating income from 1.5% now.

via Bloomberg.

Previously: Equity Residential see year FFO at least matching consensus (Oct. 22)