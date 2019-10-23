ResMed Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)RMDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $660.87M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, rmd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.