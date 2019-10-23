First Solar Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+52.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FSLR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.