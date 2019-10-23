Gilead Sciences Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (-6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.61B (+0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GILD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 8 downward.