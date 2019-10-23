Oil States Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETOil States International, Inc. (OIS)OISBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Oil States (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-1200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.7M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ois has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.