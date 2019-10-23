Cypress Semiconductor Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $570.66M (-15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.