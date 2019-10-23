Integra LifeSciences Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.85M (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iart has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.