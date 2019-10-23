Visa Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Oct. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)VBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Visa (NYSE:V) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.08B (+12.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, v has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 10 downward.
