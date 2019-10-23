Juniper Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JNPR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 5 downward.