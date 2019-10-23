Laboratory Corporation of America Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)LHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.85 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, lh has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.