AFLAC Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)AFLBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.52B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, afl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.