Amazon tied to dangerous Bangladesh factories

Amazon (AMZN -0.5% ) is using factories in Bangladesh that other major apparel companies have turned away due to a ban from consumer protection groups, according to some digging by The Wall Street Journal.

The Bangladesh factories in question have owners who have have refused to fix safety problems like crumbling buildings, broken alarms and missing sprinklers and fire barriers.

Most of the apparel from banned factories being sold by Amazon was found to be from third-party sellers using Amazon's marketplace platform, not the company's own brands.