Capital One Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.92 (-6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.19B (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cof has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.

