Baxter Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.87B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bax has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.