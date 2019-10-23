Principal Financial Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.99B

Over the last 2 years, pfg has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.