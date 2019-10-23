Covanta Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+275.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $464.96M (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cva has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.