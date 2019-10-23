Cincinnati Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cinf has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.