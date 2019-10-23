SVB Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.04 (-1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $805.27M (+14.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sivb has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.