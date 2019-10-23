Universal Health Services Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETUniversal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)UHSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.30 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.77B (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, uhs has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.