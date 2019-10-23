Anika Therapeutics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETAnika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK)ANIKBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.01M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, anik has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.