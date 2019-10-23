Stanley Black & Decker Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.65B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.